Best Happy Hour Deals Right Now In Santa Monica

Spring is in full swing and summer is on the horizon, which means that the sun is out and you should make time to sneak out a little early for a stop at a great happy hour. Throughout Santa Monica, bars and restaurants are offering unique specials for those who either need a quick break from work, want to catch up with friends or those that just need to grab a beer solo on the way home.



Ashland Hill

2807 Main St.

Santa Monica, CA 90405

(310) 392-3300

www.ashlandhill.com 2807 Main St.Santa Monica, CA 90405(310) 392-3300 The beach-friendly craft beer garden and brick bar Ashland Hill on Main Street in Santa Monica’s historic Ocean Park neighborhood serves seasonal gourmet bar bites, small plates and sharable entrees. Monday through Friday from 3pm to 6pm, guests can enjoy happy hour bites like their crispy cauliflower, Mac’n Cheese and Avocado Toast To pair with these delectable bites, enjoy all draft beers, draft wines, well drinks and all house gin & tonics for just $6.



M Street Kitchen

2000 Main St.

Santa Monica, CA 90405

(310) 396-9145

www.mstreetkitchen.com 2000 Main St.Santa Monica, CA 90405(310) 396-9145 M Street Kitchen serves organic and seasonal items with an emphasis on only the freshest ingredients. Monday through Friday from 4pm to 6pm head to the bar to take a bite out of $2 tacos, $7 pulled chicken nachos, $5 burgers and $1 fries. To accompany the bites, M Street Kitchen offers drinks specials which include $3 glasses of red or white Sangria and $3 beers.



Copa d’Oro

Third Street Promenade

217 Broadway

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 576-3030

www.copadoro.com Third Street Promenade217 BroadwaySanta Monica, CA 90401(310) 576-3030 The posh lounge located on the bustling Third Street Promenade serves handcrafted cocktails, and utilizes fresh ingredients from the farmers market in a Nuevo Spanish Colonial décor. The original craft cocktail bar in LA helmed by mixologist Vincenzo Marianella, formerly of Providence and The Doheny, offers happy hour Tuesday through Saturday 5:30pm to 8pm and all night on Mondays including their ‘Guaranteed 2oz Pour’. Choose from $7 craft cocktails, $5 well drinks, $5 wine, $4 Beer and $2 off all food which include the popular guacamole de luis & chips.



The Craftsman Bar and Kitchen

119 Broadway

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 573-8426

www.thecraftsmanbar.com 119 BroadwaySanta Monica, CA 90401(310) 573-8426 Offering one of the longest and latest daily happy hours in Santa Monica, The Craftsman Bar and Kitchen invites all to celebrate happy hour every day from 4pm to 8pm. For drinks, they offer fresh handcrafted prohibition style cocktails, with a 2oz pour, for $6, house and sparkling wine for $6 and draft beer at $4. Pair your drink with snacks like their famous Tater Tots ($6) or burgers for $8 or less and relax and enjoy their shuffleboard table, plethora of board games or giant Jenga on the patio.



Belcampo Santa Monica

1026 Wilshire Blvd.

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(424) 744-8008

www.belcampo.com 1026 Wilshire Blvd.Santa Monica, CA 90401(424) 744-8008 Belcampo Meat Co. is a farm, processing plant, and butcher shop all in one, helmed by founder and CEO Anya Fernald with their flagship location in Santa Monica. Daily from 5pm to 7pm, guests sitting at the bar can enjoy their happy hour deals featuring $6 wines, $5 beer on draft, $6 well drinks, and $9 bartender’s choice cocktails. Pair these drink offerings with a variety of food specials and small plates including: chicken liver paté ($7), sizzling pork belly sisig ($8), hand-cut kennebec fries ($4) and more.



Catch

Casa del Mar

Markita, 1910 Ocean Ave.

Santa Monica, CA 90405

(310) 581-5533

www.hotelcasadelmar.com Casa del MarMarkita, 1910 Ocean Ave.Santa Monica, CA 90405(310) 581-5533 Perched above Santa Monica Beach inside Hotel Casa del Mar, Catch serves modern American seafood, flown in daily, in a variety of gourmet preparations and pairs it with locally harvested produce and a wine list featuring 80+ unique vineyards from California and across the world. Sundays through Thursdays from 5pm to 7pm, enjoy their sushi happy hour menu featuring nigiri and sashimi, sushi rolls, jumbo shrimp, fresh oysters, and five featured sakes, all priced at $16 or less.



Esters Wine Shop & Bar

1314 7th St.

Santa Monica, CA 90405

(310) 899-6900

www.esterswineshop.com 1314 7th St.Santa Monica, CA 90405(310) 899-6900 Known for stocking Esters Wine Shop & Bar with intriguing wines from small producers all over the world, co-owner Kathryn Coker offers a great list of wines to choose from. They have recently rolled out a new happy hour offered Monday through Saturday from 4pm to 6pm with $9 glasses of wine, $8 house cocktails, and $5 daily beer. In addition to the drinks, the menu includes $15 half dozen oysters; $15 charcuterie plates, $12 cheese plates and more.



Inotheke

606 Broadway #101

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 458-3366

www.inotheke.com 606 Broadway #101Santa Monica, CA 90401(310) 458-3366 Modern Greek restaurant Inotheke specializes in flavorful Mediterranean dishes and a carefully curated wine list. Happy Hour is served Monday through Saturday from 5pm to 6:30pm at the bar and features items like the Haloumi Grilled Cheese, Spanakopita, Herb Crusted Ahi “Pitaco” and the popular Lamb Meatballs. Pair any of the bites with beer ($5) or wine ($6) and enjoy a great bites menu in their clean and vibrant atmosphere.



Solidarity LA

1414 Lincoln Blvd.

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 393-8831

www.solidarityla.com 1414 Lincoln Blvd.Santa Monica, CA 90401(310) 393-8831 Polish eatery and bar Solidarity LA in Santa Monica offers happy hour Tuesdays through Friday from 5pm to 7pm. Their menu includes offerings such as $4 pierogis with a variety of stuffing options, $5 small bites like Kopytka (Polish gnocchi) and chicken paprikash sliders. Pair the popular potato pierogis with a Warsaw mule or enjoy house beer for $3, house wine $5 and a daily cocktail special is $5.



Mercado

Third Street Promenade

1416 4th St.

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 526-7121

www.cocinasycalaveras.com Third Street Promenade1416 4th St.Santa Monica, CA 90401(310) 526-7121 With locations in Santa Monica, near The Grove and Hollywood, Mercado offers a traditional yet contemporary experience for elevated Mexican cuisine that is accessible to everyone. Housed under Cocinas y Calaveras LLC, Mercado’s happy hour is offered seven days. Enjoy popular items such as the Carnitas Tacos, Carnitas Nachos and the Mercado Margarita. Happy hour is from 5pm to 7pm Monday through Friday and 4pm to 6pm Saturday and Sunday.



The Upper West

3321 Pico Blvd.

Santa Monica, CA 90405

(310) 586-1111

www.theupperwest.com 3321 Pico Blvd.Santa Monica, CA 90405(310) 586-1111 The Upper West serves an eclectic cocktail list and outside the box bar menu which features local market, fresh fruit and spices to appeal to a seasonal palette. Similar to their regular dining menu, the happy hour (offered daily from 5pm to 7pm) has something for everyone. Dine on their braised lamb nachos to their veggie burger and popular double cooked kurobuta pork belly lettuce wraps. Enjoy a unique selection of craft beers & expertly chosen wines, rounds out an exceptional happy hour experience.



FIG

101 Wilshire Blvd.

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 319-3111

www.figsantamonica.com 101 Wilshire Blvd.Santa Monica, CA 90401(310) 319-3111 FIG Restaurant, located inside the Fairmont Miramar Hotel in Santa Monica is a seasonal, Mediterranean-influenced bistro, serving wood-fired dishes made with locally-sourced ingredients from hand-selected farmers and purveyors in California. Happy hour is available every night of the week from 5pm to 6pm and features half off most menu items. At Fig at Five, enjoy popular items like the cucumber press drink, charred octopus and lamb pasta.



Herringbone

1755 Ocean Ave.

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 971-4460

www.herringboneeats.com 1755 Ocean Ave.Santa Monica, CA 90401(310) 971-4460 Located in The Seychelle at Ocean Avenue South, Herringbone Santa Monica features ocean to table flavors with an emphasis on line-caught seafood and high-quality meats. Every Monday-Friday from 4:30pm-6:30pm, Herringbone hosts their weekday happy hour, also known as Oyster Hour which features $1 oysters and discounted bites including favorites like the Tuna Poke and Yellowtail Crudo, Mussels Tikka and the Jumbo Lump Crab Cake along with flatbreads.



The Independence

Third Street Promenade

205 Broadway

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 458-2500

www.independencetavern.com Third Street Promenade205 BroadwaySanta Monica, CA 90401(310) 458-2500 Offering happy hour weekdays from 3pm to 6pm, The Independence features $6 cocktails and $3 off draft beer and wine. Enjoy cocktail highlights like the Coldwater, Sherman or Paloma and pair that with their lunch menu and half price starters which is offered at happy hour. Some of the highlights from the starts include the Market Fresh Oysters on Ice, Roasted Beets & Ricotta and the new Fried Garlic-Chili Jumbo Prawns.



The Penthouse

The Huntley Hotel

1111 2nd St.

Santa Monica, CA 90403

(310) 394-5454

www.thehuntleyhotel.com The Huntley Hotel1111 2nd St.Santa Monica, CA 90403(310) 394-5454 18 stories above the Pacific shoreline, The Penthouse at The Huntley Hotel offers a fine dining experience with views overlooking the ocean to the West and city to the Southeast. Monday through Friday from 4pm to 7pm, happy hour appetizers are priced at $8 and include items like avocado toast, short-rib tacos, cocktails are priced at $8 and feature the Bees Knees and the Mama’s Boy Margarita, house wines are $6 a glass and beer $4.



Plan Check Kitchen + Bar

1401 Ocean Ave #104

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 857-1364

www.plancheck.com 1401 Ocean Ave #104Santa Monica, CA 90401(310) 857-1364 Along with their locations in DTLA, Fairfax and Sawtelle, Plan Check Kitchen + Bar recently opened in Santa Monica offering their comfort food and drinks to the Westside. Every Monday through Tuesday from 11am through 7pm, the team offers happy hour featuring $5 house red and white wine, $8 select cocktails, and $6 S&L Old Fashioned’s and lunch/dinner items that are exclusive to the location like the Lobster Pot Pie and Korean Cioppino.