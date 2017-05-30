‘We Want to Smell Like Chanel, Not Cannabis:’ L.A. Woman Launches Odor-Controlled ‘Pot Purses’

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – A Los Angeles woman is stamping out the stench of medical marijuana with a line of odor-controlling purses.
Jeanine Moss grew up in Venice Beach but spent 30 years as an advertising executive in New York.
After she had hip surgery she says she was given heavy doses of prescription pain killers that turned her into walking zombie.
At 62 years old she discovered medical marijuana, and quickly realized a need among women her age using the drug.
“We want to smell like Chanel, not cannabis,” she told CBS2/KCAL9’s Brittney Hopper.
Moss left her executive job in New York and moved back to Los Angeles to focus on the line of luxury handbags and accessories she calls AnnaBis.
“Here you have an odor-controlled pocket which is lined with a resin film sealed with an air-tight zipper,” she explained.
AnnaBis purses and accessories are sold online.