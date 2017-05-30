Orange County Teacher At The Center Of Child Pornography Investigation

May 30, 2017 10:34 PM

FONTANA (CBSLA.com) — An Orange County high school teacher is in jail for child pornography distribution, police say.

Fontana Police Detectives say  Keh-Tai Culbreath, 30, was distributing child pornographic videos over the internet while residing in the City of Fontana. During the investigation police found that Culbreath had moved to Lake Elsinore.

The Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force arrested Culbreath last Thursday. He has been a part-time teacher at Tesoro High School.

Hundreds of pornographic videos and images of children were found on his electronic devices, police say.

The Capistrano School District has placed Culbreath on unpaid leave and is working with police during the investigation. He faces two felony charges.

 

