LAPD Asking For Public’s Help In Search For Missing 13-Year-Old Girl In Boyle Heights

BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA.com) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing girl in Boyle Heights.
Evelyn Morales, 13, was last seen around 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North Chicago Street in Boyle Heights.
The girl’s relatives said they are extremely concerned for her welfare because she is depressed and suicidal.
The teen is described as Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-1 and weighs about 125 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a blue sweater with “Utah” on the front, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Morales is urged to contact detectives at (323) 342-4101.
During nonbusiness hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to (877) LAPD-24-7 or (877) 527-3247.