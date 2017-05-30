LAPD Asking For Public’s Help In Search For Missing 13-Year-Old Girl In Boyle Heights

May 30, 2017 11:32 PM
Filed Under: Boyle Heights, Evelyn Morales, Missing Teen Girl

BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA.com) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing girl in Boyle Heights.

Evelyn Morales, 13, was last seen around 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North Chicago Street in Boyle Heights.

The girl’s relatives said they are extremely concerned for her welfare because she is depressed and suicidal.

The teen is described as Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-1 and weighs about 125 pounds.

evelyn morales LAPD Asking For Publics Help In Search For Missing 13 Year Old Girl In Boyle Heights

Evelyn Morales (credit: LAPD)

She was last seen wearing a blue sweater with “Utah” on the front, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Morales is urged to contact detectives at (323) 342-4101.

During nonbusiness hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to (877) LAPD-24-7 or (877) 527-3247.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch