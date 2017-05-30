Man Found Dead In Long Beach Apartment Fire

LONG BEACH (CBSLA.com) – Firefighters found a man dead inside a burning Long Beach apartment Tuesday morning.
At 2:16 a.m. Long Beach Fire Department crews responded to the apartment fire in the 1500 block of Magnolia Avenue.
According to Long Beach Fire spokesman Jake Heflin, firefighters found smoke coming from the second floor. They forced their way into one of the units, where they discovered heavy smoke and flames.
As firefighters searched the apartment, they found a man’s body in a bedroom, Heflin said.
Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to any surrounding apartments. No other residents were displaced and there were no other injuries.
It was unclear how the man died, Heflin said. His name was not released.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.