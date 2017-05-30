Firefighter Hurt In Blaze At Chatsworth Residential Facility

CHATSWORTH (CBSLA.com) – About 15 people were displaced after a garage fire broke out early Tuesday morning at a Chatsworth home that serves as a residential facility for the elderly.
The fire was reported at approximately 3 a.m. at the large two-story home located in the 10300 block of De Soto Avenue. The Los Angeles Fire Department reports that crews knocked down the fire in 23 minutes and were able to contain the fire to the attached garage and keep it from spreading into the home.
One firefighter was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, LAFD reports.
The home serves as a residential care facility for 15 adults, according to LAFD. None of them were hurt. However, they were displaced and the Red Cross was assisting them with temporary housing.
The southbound lanes of De Soto Avenue were closed as of 7 a.m. Commuters were advised to avoid the area.
LAFD investigators were combing the scene. There was no immediate word on a possible cause.