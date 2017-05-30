Anti-ICBM Missile Successfully Test-Fired From Vandenberg AFB

WASHINGTON (CBSLA.com/AP) — The Pentagon says it has shot down a mock warhead over the Pacific in a success for America’s missile defense program.
The test was the first of its kind in nearly three years. And it was the first test ever targeting an intercontinental-range missile like North Korea is developing.
It comes just two days after Pyongyang fired a short-range ballistic missile that traveled an estimated 248 miles, splashing down within Japan’s exclusive economic zone.
The military says an interceptor rocket launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base in eastern Santa Barbara County slammed into the warhead as it traveled outside the Earth’s atmosphere after being launched from a test range on a Pacific atoll.
The American interceptor has an uneven track record, having succeeded nine times out of 17 attempts against missiles in tests since 1999, although the most recent test — in June 2014 — was a success.
