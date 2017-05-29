Woman Stabbed To Death In Compton, Ex-Boyfriend Detained

May 29, 2017 2:50 PM
Filed Under: Compton

COMPTON (CBSLA.com) – A woman was stabbed to death in Compton Monday morning and her ex-boyfriend was later detained following a crash in Ventura County, authorities said.

The attack was reported at about 9:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of East Palmer Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators believe the victim was involved in an argument with her ex-boyfriend during which she was stabbed several times. The victim’s ex-boyfriend then fled, LASD reports.

Deputies said the woman was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where she died.

The ex-boyfriend was later detained following a minor crash in Ventura County. He is currently considered a person of interest in the case, LASD said. No other suspects are outstanding.

No names were immediately released.

 

