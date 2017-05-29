Killing Of Man With NBA, NFL Dreams Devastates Family, Stumps Police

FONTANA (CBSLA.com) — Robert Curtis wanted to buy his mom a home since he was able to talk. That was his dream.

Curtis, 28, was working towards that dream when he was killed on Friday in Victorville.

His mother says he was ambushed.

“Someone took my son’s life because they assumed that he had something that he didn’t have which was riches,” Star Hall said.

Hall says her son played professional basketball in China and Canada and was working on a career in the NFL. Curtis recently returned home from training in Florida when was shot in a Home Depot parking lot.

“You have no idea what you did. You took something special from this family. You took my best friend from me. He didn’t deserve that.”

Ironically, Curtis’ father was also killed by gun violence when Curtis was a child. The athlete was raised in Pomona and his family says he was not a gang member.

“My brother was a star. Flew all over he world with his basketball career. He was Crossing over to the football arena and so he just had a promising life so, to take him from us so early is devastating to all of us,” his sister said.

The family wants people to know there are some phony GoFund me accounts out there but none are affiliated with them. Also, a suspect hasn’t been caught.

Police still do not have a suspect.