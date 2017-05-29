Thousands Of Bikers Take Part In Thunder Bike Run In Riverside

May 29, 2017 11:28 AM
Filed Under: Memorial Day, Riverside

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA.com) – More than 7,000 bikers took part in the West Coast Thunder Memorial Day Bike Run in Riverside Monday morning.

The event, which raises money for veterans and the Riverside National Cemetery, started at the Harley-Davidson dealership at 7688 Indiana Ave. at 9 a.m.

The bikers made their way to the Riverside National Cemetery, where they placed flags at all the veterans’ graves. They then continued their journey, ending at the Soboba Casino near San Jacinto.

An outdoor concert with the Eli Young Band was scheduled to start at noon.

