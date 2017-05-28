Firefighters Respond To Brush Fire In Sylmar Area

May 28, 2017 12:15 PM

SYLMAR (CBSLA.com) — Authorities Sunday were responding to a small brush fire in the Sylmar area.

The fire erupted just after 11:30 a.m. in the 11200 block of Dominca Avenue, and was burning into the Angeles National Forest.

Firefighters report that the blaze was burning in approximately 15-18 acres of light to medium brush with the potential of burning 30 acres.

The fire was heading uphill with winds at 9 miles per hour.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department, in conjunction with the Los Angeles City Fire Department were responding to the blaze.

At least one water-dropping helicopter has been deployed to the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

