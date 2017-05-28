Best Events & Activities To Do This Week In Los Angeles – May 29

Although some Memorial Day Weekend events have come and gone, the fun and festivities continue through Monday with an annual fiesta fair, followed by a week of food events ranging from sustainable seafood to delicious doughnuts, eclectic performances taking place on stage and out in wilderness, an indie film festival opening, and a race for a cause.

Monday, May 29



Visit Fiesta Hermosa

Hermosa Beach Pier

Pier Ave.

Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

www.fiestahermosa.net Hermosa Beach PierPier Ave.Hermosa Beach, CA 90254 If you’re looking for some fun in the sun this Memorial Day, head to the South Bay’s annual Fiesta Hermosa event. As the “largest arts & crafts fair in Southern California,” the event features around 300 painters, photographers, jewelers, and artists from all walks, as well as a wide variety of eats at the central food court. Kids will love the Kiddie Carnival, while adults can grab a brew from the charity beer & wine garden, and enjoy live music on three different stages. For more ways to celebrate the day, check out our roundups of Memorial Day Celebrations and Best Memorial Day Events for the Family around the city.

Tuesday, May 30



Angels vs. Braves

Angel Stadium

2000 E Gene Autry Way

Anaheim, CA 92806

www.providencela.com Angel Stadium2000 E Gene Autry WayAnaheim, CA 92806 After a long weekend, keep the fun going and head down to Anaheim to see the Angels take on the Atlanta Braves. Just a short ride from Los Angeles, sit back, relax and take in a great ball game!

Wednesday, May 31



Double Bill: “Cemetary Man” and “Don’t You Ever Call Me Anything But Mother”

Atwater Village Theatre

3269 Casitas Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90039

(323) 882-6912

www.openfist.org Atwater Village Theatre3269 Casitas AveLos Angeles, CA 90039(323) 882-6912 Tonight’s double bill gives you a two-for-one special, as Open Fist Theatre Company presents two solo plays from the 80s. First up is “Cemetary Man,” the story of an aging gravedigger who refuses to give up his job to a heartless backhoe. It’s followed by three-time LA Weekly Award-winning actress Tina Preston’s portrayal of a drunken mother ranting to and about her “possibly” absent son, in “Don’t You Ever Call Me Anything But Mother.”

Thursday, June 1



Opening Night: Dances With Films

Ohm Night Club

6801 Hollywood Blvd. #433

Los Angeles, CA 90028

www.danceswithfilms.com Ohm Night Club6801 Hollywood Blvd. #433Los Angeles, CA 90028 Indie filmmaking festival Dances With Films opens tonight with a red carpet L.A. premiere of “American Folk” and world premiere of “Missing In Europe.” The oldest continuous L.A.-based festival devoted to American and World Independent Films, DWF screens films that span the globe. Now in their 20th year, the festival will feature 75 world premieres, 36 west coast premieres, and is bookended by films from DWF alumni.

Friday, June 2

Saturday, June 3



Lake Enchanto

Peter Strauss Ranch

30000 Mulholland Hwy.

Agoura Hills, CA 91301

(213) 536-5820

www.lakeenchanto.com Peter Strauss Ranch30000 Mulholland Hwy.Agoura Hills, CA 91301(213) 536-5820 Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre and visual artist Kim West are presenting a one-of-a-kind, multi-sensory event of existential dance, music, and art performances. West has installed a 115-foot mural on the empty and decaying 650,000-gallon pool at Peter Strauss Ranch. At sunset tonight, the “Lake Enchanto” installation will be permanently transformed, as vintage swimsuit-clad dancers emerge from billows of color, move throughout the pool, and set ablaze “memories” from the past.

Sunday, June 4



We Run The Grove (Race to Erase MS)

The Grove

189 The Grove Dr.

Los Angeles, CA 90036

www.erasems.org The Grove189 The Grove Dr.Los Angeles, CA 90036 The Grove’s annual 13.1 mile run/10k/5k is back to help the Race to Erase MS program, dedicated to treating and ultimately curing Multiple Sclerosis. Jack Osbourn is set to host this year’s race event, which also includes a Kids Zone and Junior Dash for children 4-10. Take part in the fun, or just show up to cheer on the racers.

