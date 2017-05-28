Best Events & Activities To Do This Week In Los Angeles – May 29

Visit Fiesta Hermosa
Hermosa Beach Pier
Pier Ave.
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
www.fiestahermosa.net
If you’re looking for some fun in the sun this Memorial Day, head to the South Bay’s annual Fiesta Hermosa event. As the “largest arts & crafts fair in Southern California,” the event features around 300 painters, photographers, jewelers, and artists from all walks, as well as a wide variety of eats at the central food court. Kids will love the Kiddie Carnival, while adults can grab a brew from the charity beer & wine garden, and enjoy live music on three different stages.
Angels vs. Braves
Angel Stadium
2000 E Gene Autry Way
Anaheim, CA 92806
www.providencela.com
After a long weekend, keep the fun going and head down to Anaheim to see the Angels take on the Atlanta Braves. Just a short ride from Los Angeles, sit back, relax and take in a great ball game!
Double Bill: “Cemetary Man” and “Don’t You Ever Call Me Anything But Mother”
Atwater Village Theatre
3269 Casitas Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90039
(323) 882-6912
www.openfist.org
Tonight’s double bill gives you a two-for-one special, as Open Fist Theatre Company presents two solo plays from the 80s. First up is “Cemetary Man,” the story of an aging gravedigger who refuses to give up his job to a heartless backhoe. It’s followed by three-time LA Weekly Award-winning actress Tina Preston’s portrayal of a drunken mother ranting to and about her “possibly” absent son, in “Don’t You Ever Call Me Anything But Mother.”
Opening Night: Dances With Films
Ohm Night Club
6801 Hollywood Blvd. #433
Los Angeles, CA 90028
www.danceswithfilms.com
Indie filmmaking festival Dances With Films opens tonight with a red carpet L.A. premiere of “American Folk” and world premiere of “Missing In Europe.” The oldest continuous L.A.-based festival devoted to American and World Independent Films, DWF screens films that span the globe. Now in their 20th year, the festival will feature 75 world premieres, 36 west coast premieres, and is bookended by films from DWF alumni.
Celebrate National Doughnut Day
Various Locations
www.theatricum.com
Today is National Doughnut Day, and since it was created to honor the women who served doughnuts to soldiers during WWI, Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken is celebrating with a limited-edition doughnut to support military families with sales benefiting Fisher House Foundation. As is their yearly tradition, Krispy Kremes around the country will be giving away one free doughnut with no purchase necessary, and L.A.’s iconic Randy’s Donuts will be serving up free doughnut holes. Other great spots to keep on your Doughnut Day radar are Silverlake’s organic and vegan shop Donut Farm, SK Donuts & Croissant for their original SKronut, and The Donut Man’s popular fresh strawberry stuffed glazed doughnuts.
Lake Enchanto
Peter Strauss Ranch
30000 Mulholland Hwy.
Agoura Hills, CA 91301
(213) 536-5820
www.lakeenchanto.com
Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre and visual artist Kim West are presenting a one-of-a-kind, multi-sensory event of existential dance, music, and art performances. West has installed a 115-foot mural on the empty and decaying 650,000-gallon pool at Peter Strauss Ranch. At sunset tonight, the “Lake Enchanto” installation will be permanently transformed, as vintage swimsuit-clad dancers emerge from billows of color, move throughout the pool, and set ablaze “memories” from the past.
We Run The Grove (Race to Erase MS)
The Grove
189 The Grove Dr.
Los Angeles, CA 90036
www.erasems.org
The Grove’s annual 13.1 mile run/10k/5k is back to help the Race to Erase MS program, dedicated to treating and ultimately curing Multiple Sclerosis. Jack Osbourn is set to host this year’s race event, which also includes a Kids Zone and Junior Dash for children 4-10. Take part in the fun, or just show up to cheer on the racers.