Best Events & Activities To Do This Week In Los Angeles – May 29

May 28, 2017 3:28 PM
Filed Under: best of l.a., Best of Los Angeles, Kellie Fell
Although some Memorial Day Weekend events have come and gone, the fun and festivities continue through Monday with an annual fiesta fair, followed by a week of food events ranging from sustainable seafood to delicious doughnuts, eclectic performances taking place on stage and out in wilderness, an indie film festival opening, and a race for a cause.

Monday, May 29
fiesta hermosa Best Events & Activities To Do This Week In Los Angeles May 29

(credit: HBCHAMBER.net)


Visit Fiesta Hermosa
Hermosa Beach Pier
Pier Ave.
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
www.fiestahermosa.net

If you’re looking for some fun in the sun this Memorial Day, head to the South Bay’s annual Fiesta Hermosa event. As the “largest arts & crafts fair in Southern California,” the event features around 300 painters, photographers, jewelers, and artists from all walks, as well as a wide variety of eats at the central food court. Kids will love the Kiddie Carnival, while adults can grab a brew from the charity beer & wine garden, and enjoy live music on three different stages.

For more ways to celebrate the day, check out our roundups of Memorial Day Celebrations and Best Memorial Day Events for the Family around the city.

Tuesday, May 30
trout222 Best Events & Activities To Do This Week In Los Angeles May 29

(Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)


Angels vs. Braves
Angel Stadium
2000 E Gene Autry Way
Anaheim, CA 92806
www.providencela.com

After a long weekend, keep the fun going and head down to Anaheim to see the Angels take on the Atlanta Braves. Just a short ride from Los Angeles, sit back, relax and take in a great ball game!

Wednesday, May 31
cemeteryman Best Events & Activities To Do This Week In Los Angeles May 29

(Credit: Amanda Weier)


Double Bill: “Cemetary Man” and “Don’t You Ever Call Me Anything But Mother”
Atwater Village Theatre
3269 Casitas Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90039
(323) 882-6912
www.openfist.org

Tonight’s double bill gives you a two-for-one special, as Open Fist Theatre Company presents two solo plays from the 80s. First up is “Cemetary Man,” the story of an aging gravedigger who refuses to give up his job to a heartless backhoe. It’s followed by three-time LA Weekly Award-winning actress Tina Preston’s portrayal of a drunken mother ranting to and about her “possibly” absent son, in “Don’t You Ever Call Me Anything But Mother.”

Thursday, June 1
danceswithfilms Best Events & Activities To Do This Week In Los Angeles May 29

(Credit: Vanishing Angle)


Opening Night: Dances With Films
Ohm Night Club
6801 Hollywood Blvd. #433
Los Angeles, CA 90028
www.danceswithfilms.com

Indie filmmaking festival Dances With Films opens tonight with a red carpet L.A. premiere of “American Folk” and world premiere of “Missing In Europe.” The oldest continuous L.A.-based festival devoted to American and World Independent Films, DWF screens films that span the globe. Now in their 20th year, the festival will feature 75 world premieres, 36 west coast premieres, and is bookended by films from DWF alumni.

Friday, June 2
shutterstock 104737817 Best Events & Activities To Do This Week In Los Angeles May 29

(credit: Joe Belanger/shutterstock)


Celebrate National Doughnut Day
Various Locations
www.theatricum.com

Today is National Doughnut Day, and since it was created to honor the women who served doughnuts to soldiers during WWI, Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken is celebrating with a limited-edition doughnut to support military families with sales benefiting Fisher House Foundation. As is their yearly tradition, Krispy Kremes around the country will be giving away one free doughnut with no purchase necessary, and L.A.’s iconic Randy’s Donuts will be serving up free doughnut holes. Other great spots to keep on your Doughnut Day radar are Silverlake’s organic and vegan shop Donut Farm, SK Donuts & Croissant for their original SKronut, and The Donut Man’s popular fresh strawberry stuffed glazed doughnuts.
 
Saturday, June 3
lakeenchanto Best Events & Activities To Do This Week In Los Angeles May 29

(Credit: Kim West )


Lake Enchanto
Peter Strauss Ranch
30000 Mulholland Hwy.
Agoura Hills, CA 91301
(213) 536-5820
www.lakeenchanto.com

Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre and visual artist Kim West are presenting a one-of-a-kind, multi-sensory event of existential dance, music, and art performances. West has installed a 115-foot mural on the empty and decaying 650,000-gallon pool at Peter Strauss Ranch. At sunset tonight, the “Lake Enchanto” installation will be permanently transformed, as vintage swimsuit-clad dancers emerge from billows of color, move throughout the pool, and set ablaze “memories” from the past.

Sunday, June 4
werunthegrove Best Events & Activities To Do This Week In Los Angeles May 29

(Credit: Bryan Beasley for Caruso)


We Run The Grove (Race to Erase MS)
The Grove
189 The Grove Dr.
Los Angeles, CA 90036
www.erasems.org

The Grove’s annual 13.1 mile run/10k/5k is back to help the Race to Erase MS program, dedicated to treating and ultimately curing Multiple Sclerosis. Jack Osbourn is set to host this year’s race event, which also includes a Kids Zone and Junior Dash for children 4-10. Take part in the fun, or just show up to cheer on the racers.

Article by Kellie Fell.
