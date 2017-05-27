Man Fatally Shot In Victorville Outside Home Depot Identified As Athlete, 27

VICTOVILLE (CBSLA.com) — The man fatally shot Friday outside a Home Depot in Victorville has been identified, authorities said.
The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. at the store on Roy Rogers Drive.
The victim, now identified as 27-year-old Robert Curtis, was declared dead after being transported to nearby Victor Valley Global Medical Center.
Victor Valley News says Curtis was an athlete who played in the U.S. China and Canada.
Curtis played basketball at Saddleback College where he was part of the state championship team in 2010.
The paper said he was part of the newly-formed National Bastkball League of Canada. In recent years, Curtis lived in China where he was well-known.
Five years ago, Curtis told a San Diego TV station his own father was shot and killed when he was 5-year-old.
The suspect was with others and the group fled in a black sedan.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Detective Scott Stafford or Sgt. Robert Warrick, Homicide Detail (909) 387-3589.