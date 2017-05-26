Suspect Wanted For Grabbing Women At Upland Shopping Center

May 26, 2017 6:18 PM
18622101 1534113429993982 2808904143265443267 n Suspect Wanted For Grabbing Women At Upland Shopping Center

A sketch of the suspect. (Upland Police Department)

UPLAND (CBSLA.com) – Police have released a sketch of a sexual battery suspect, possibly in his teens, who is inappropriately grabbing women at an Upland shopping center.

Upland police reported Thursday that they are investigating seven incidents in which a suspect approached a woman from behind and grabbed her. Most of the

18622182 1534113513327307 8994171710607748231 n Suspect Wanted For Grabbing Women At Upland Shopping Center

Surveillance video of the suspect. (Upland Police Department)

incidents have occurred at a shopping center located in the 1600 block of North Mountain Avenue. One of the attacks happened in the 1500 block of West 15th Street.

In each case, the suspect does not speak to the victims, but runs away to a BMX style bike and flees, police said. He appears to be targeting women in their 30s and under who are wearing workout clothes or yoga pants.

The suspect is described as Hispanic, between 13 and 18 years of age, 5-foot-6 with a thin build. He has dark brown cropped hair. There is a rectangular reflector on the back of his bike.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Upland police at 909-946-7624.

