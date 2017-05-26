Santa Monica Home Invasion Suspect In Standoff With Police

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA.com) – Authorities were in a possible standoff with a suspect in a home invasion that occurred in Santa Monica Friday night.
The home invasion was reported in the area of 21st Street and Carlyle Avenue. Two victims were transported to a nearby hospital. No further details were confirmed.
As of 7:30 p.m., Santa Monica police were in a standoff with a barricaded suspect at a residence in the 200 block of 19th Street. Police were asking residents to stay inside and keep their doors and windows closed.
