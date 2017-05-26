Memorial Day Getaway Gets Underway

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — More than 3 million Southern Californians will hit the road for the Memorial Day holiday weekend, according to the Automobile Club of Southern California.
This is the sixth consecutive year that the number of Memorial Day travelers has gone up since last year, with 3.03 million people expected to travel at least 50 miles away from home. Statewide, a projected 4.89 million will hit the road this weekend.
Friday and Monday will be the busiest travel days, and the top destinations for Southern California are Las Vegas, San Diego, the Grand Canyon, San Francisco and Yosemite, according to the Auto Club.
“One significant trend we are seeing this year is solid growth in the number of air travelers, which also tends to signify longer vacations that are a greater distance away from home,” said Filomena Andre, the Auto Club’s vice president for travel.
Recent airborne incidents don’t seem to be affecting air travel this holiday weekend – 300,000 Southern Californians expected to fly this holiday weekend, a more than 6 percent increase over those who took a plane for a Memorial Day getaway last year.
