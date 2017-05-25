Cal State Long Beach Researchers Attempt To Tag Sharks Off SoCal Coast

May 25, 2017 9:40 AM
Filed Under: Cal State Long Beach, San Clemente, sharks

SAN CLEMENTE (CBSLA.com) — With so much shark activity off the Southern California coast recently, researchers at Cal State Long Beach smelled opportunity in the water.

A team from Cal State Long Beach’s Shark Lab drew a crowd Wednesday as they tried to tag sharks swimming off San Clemente with dart-like transmitters.

The effort was backed up by Orange County lifeguards in the water nearby and a sheriff’s helicopter observing and directing from overhead.

According to the Orange County Register, at least one shark was successfully tagged.

There have been several shark sightings this spring, with as many as two dozen spotted swimming not far from the shore. One woman is recovering from being bitten on the leg, and communities from San Onofre to Long Beach have had to close their beaches until – ahem – the coast was clear.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch