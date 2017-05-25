Cal State Long Beach Researchers Attempt To Tag Sharks Off SoCal Coast

SAN CLEMENTE (CBSLA.com) — With so much shark activity off the Southern California coast recently, researchers at Cal State Long Beach smelled opportunity in the water.
A team from Cal State Long Beach’s Shark Lab drew a crowd Wednesday as they tried to tag sharks swimming off San Clemente with dart-like transmitters.
The effort was backed up by Orange County lifeguards in the water nearby and a sheriff’s helicopter observing and directing from overhead.
According to the Orange County Register, at least one shark was successfully tagged.
There have been several shark sightings this spring, with as many as two dozen spotted swimming not far from the shore. One woman is recovering from being bitten on the leg, and communities from San Onofre to Long Beach have had to close their beaches until – ahem – the coast was clear.