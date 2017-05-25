Driver Escapes Certain Death After Huge Rock Crashes Through Windshield On Freeway

May 25, 2017 5:32 PM
Filed Under: 210 Freeway, Rock, Windshield

FONTANA (CBSLA.com) —  A young driver escaped certain death on the 210 Freeway Thursday after a large rock crashed through his windshield.

The accident happened in Fontana on the 210 Freeway.

The driver, a 24-year-old Glendora resident, was taken to a hospital.

Witnesses told CBS 2’s Crystal Cruz the rock went through the man’s windshield and also hit his steering wheel.

A passerby took photos of the crash aftermath.

The witness also said the rock hit the driver in the arm causing unknown injuries.

The passerby questioned whether a rock like that could have been road debris and still believes the rock might have been thrown onto the roadway because “it’s such a huge rock.”

