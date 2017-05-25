Detectives Search Home Of Missing Boy’s Grandmother

MONTEBELLO (CBSLA.com/AP) — Authorities Thursday searched the Montebello home of the grandmother of a 5-year-old boy who has been missing for more than a month.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says detectives were serving a search warrant Thursday at the home where several items were seized during the search, but declined to comment further.
Investigators have been searching for 5-year-old Aramazd Andressian Jr. since his father was found passed out in a park in South Pasadena on April 22. Sheriff’s officials say the father took prescription pills and was in a car doused in gasoline.
The father was initially arrested on suspicion of child endangerment but later released. He had reportedly recently moved into the mother’s home.
The boy’s mother, Ana Estevez, joined sheriff’s officials last week to make a public plea for her son’s safe return.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)