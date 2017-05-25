DA: Officer-Involved Shooting Of San Bernardino Massacre Suspects Was Justified

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA.com/AP) – The San Bernardino District Attorney’s Office has released a 55-page report into the fatal double-shooting of the married couple who carried out the rampage at a San Bernardino community center in 2015.

The DA’s office announced Thursday that it determined that the officer-involved shooting of Syed Rizwan Farook and his wife, Tashfeen Malik, was justified.

On the morning of Dec. 2, 2015, Farook and Malik entered the Inland Regional Center armed with assault rifles and handguns and opened fire on a group holding a holiday party. 14 people were killed and 22 more were injured.

Farook was an inspector for the San Bernardino County Environmental Health Department and the holiday party was being put on by his coworkers.

A few hours after the mass shooting, authorities followed a tip to the couple’s home in Redlands. As officers approached, the couple fled in a dark SUV. A police pursuit ensued, ending back in San Bernardino, where a gun battle broke out and the couple were killed.

The report details how officers identified the suspects and the gunfight that ensued after officers tried to stop the fleeing couple.

An officer recalled shooting at Farook during the exchange of gunfire and seeing Farook fall but said he continued to clutch his rifle and was shot again.

After her husband was killed, Malik continued to shoot at police from an SUV as she bobbed down in the vehicle for cover, popping up sporadically to shoot at officers.

RELATED STORIES: The San Bernardino Massacre

Following its review, the DA’s office determined that “all involved officers were legally justified in using deadly force to protect themselves and others.”

The San Bernardino Massacre was the deadliest terrorist attack to occur on U.S. soil since Sept. 11, 2001. To read the full report, click here.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)