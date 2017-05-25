2 Anaheim Students Arrested In Campus Bomb, Shooting Plot

ANAHEIM (CBSLA.com) – Two students at Savanna High School in Anaheim were arrested Thursday on allegations they planned to place bombs around their campus and commit shootings, police said.
The students posted threats of their plan on social media, which came to the attention of school officials, who in turn contacted Anaheim police Thursday morning.
The suspects were arrested before the start of school. They were booked into Orange County Juvenile Hall on charges of making criminal threats.
The exact details of the plot were not disclosed. Police did not confirm if the suspects had access to any weapons.
The suspects were not identified because they are juveniles.