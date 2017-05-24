Therapist Blames American Couples’ Sex Slump On Social Media, Lack of Communication

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A new study reveals there’s a serious lack of love-making these days.

Research published in the Archives of Sexual Behavior found Americans had sex nine times fewer in the early part of this decade than they did in the late 1990s. The biggest decline was among younger couples.

Beverly Hills couple therapist Fran Walfish isn’t surprised by the findings.

“What I see in younger couples is one partner doesn’t want sex and the other does and they submit because all of their attempts have been refused and failed,” she said.

Ryan Rosengren and Danielle Vaughn say when it’s been awhile it’s not because there’s a lack of passion.

“You get caught up in, like, busy lives and work,” Vaughn said.

Angela Hughes has her own “go-to” plan when she isn’t feeling it.

“I just go to the bathroom and strategically wait for him to be asleep,” she laughed, explaining, “We have four kids.”

Many couples also find themselves in a bedtime battle with electronics.

“Social media has become a force to be reckoned with,” Walfish said.

A breakdown in communication in also to blame.

Walfish advises couples to talk about desires without criticism to help get over the slump.

“Listen to your partner without becoming defensive,” she said, adding, “Do not expect to have conditions where you give, they have to give.”

Being “overly clingy” can also backfire, she said.

Another possible sex slump solution? Leave worries outside the bedroom.

Experts emphasize sex is not just beneficial for a healthy relationship but can also be a great form of exercise and can have positive effects on overall well-being.

Some suggest it can even boost employee morale.

In a small town in Sweden, an official recently proposed the idea of giving city employees an hour-long “paid break” each week to go home and have sex.