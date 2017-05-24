Hit-And-Run Crash That Killed Bicyclist Investigated As Homicide

May 24, 2017 6:20 AM
Filed Under: Homicide, Hit And Run, Winnetka

WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA.com) — Two bicyclists were struck, one of them fatally, in a hit-and-run crash that police say was intentional.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation of a crash was reported just before 1 a.m. Wednesday on Winnetka Avenue near Gilmore Street.

The cyclists, both men in their 40s, were on their way home from their restaurant jobs as they rode north on Winnetka when a vehicle described as a white utility truck struck them, according to the driver of a white pickup truck that witnessed the crash

The witness told police that the bicyclists were following the rules of the road as they crossed over to the other side when the utility truck driver ran them down.

The two men were taken to a hospital, where one of the men was declared dead. The other remained conscious, police said.

Winnetka will remain closed between Victory and Vanowen during the police investigation.

