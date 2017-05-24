Guide to the 2017 O.C. Brewers Guild Invitational

Toast the kickoff of Orange County Beer Week by celebrating the best in local craft brewing at the second annual O.C. Brewers Guild Invitational. The highly anticipated fest, which moves this year to a bigger location in the heart of downtown Anaheim, will offer the chance to sample over 140 different beers from top craft breweries based around Orange County and beyond. If this year’s offerings are even half as impressive as what was pouring at last year’s inaugural event, attendees will be in for a treat.

General Information



Location

Center City Anaheim

200 West Center Street

Anaheim, CA 92805

Time: 4pm-10pm



General Admission – $60.00 ($70.00 at the door, if available) includes:

– Unlimited samplings of over 140 beers

– Commemorative festival glass

– Access to food trucks

– Beer Seminars by OC brewers and industry experts

– Live entertainment



Designated Driver – $20.00 includes:

– Everything above (minus the beer and glass) Center City Anaheim200 West Center StreetAnaheim, CA 92805Time: 4pm-10pm– $60.00 ($70.00 at the door, if available) includes:– Unlimited samplings of over 140 beers– Commemorative festival glass– Access to food trucks– Beer Seminars by OC brewers and industry experts– Live entertainment– $20.00 includes:– Everything above (minus the beer and glass)



Top Breweries Participating

Alvarado Street Brewery Making a rare Orange Country appearance, this three-year-old brewery with outposts in Salinas and Monterey is sure to be a main attraction at the Invitational. Alvarado Street has a received a lot of buzz for their “juice bomb” IPAs and while the SoCal faithful may be skeptical, there’s a reason the NorCal hop specialist received back-to-back Great American Beer Festival medals. This is a brewery you don’t want to miss.

Beachwood Brewing/Beachwood Blendery Thanks to its recent expansion into Huntington Beach, Beachwood will be making its first appearance at the Invitational as an official OC guild member. Beachwood is essentially the Mike Trout of breweries excelling at basically everything from churning out the gold standard of west coast IPAs to mastering heavenly coffee stouts. Of course, don’t sleep on the offerings from the brewery’s Blendery offshoot which produces innovative sours en par with Beachwood’s stellar main lineup.



Bottle Logic Brewing A brewery so popular it warrants a full anniversary week, this barrel-aged stout specialist continues to produce some of the best (and most coveted) beers on the planet. Bottle Logic is sure to draw some of the biggest lines at the festival and for good reason. Their Stasis Project line sells out in seconds and offerings like the recently released Jam The Radar, a bourbon barrel aged imperial stout finished on cacao nibs and raspberries, tastes as good as it sounds. They’re recent canned IPA offerings have shown Bottle Logic isn’t a one trick pony.

Green Cheek Beer Co. Green Cheek is a new player in the O.C. beer scene with a familiar face attached. Evan Price, former head brewer at Noble, has teamed up with former Noble CFO Brian Rauso for this exciting new venture which will take over the Orange spot formerly occupied by Valiant. Don’t pass an opportunity to get an early taste of some of the sure-to-be-tremendous brews from the guys that helped put Orange County on the beer map.



Noble Ale Works Speaking of Noble, the Anaheim “stalwarts” are still producing some mighty fine beers. They’ve even managed to up their already fantastic IPA game with recent can releases that have wrought waits longer than their Disney neighbors. As always, if Noble’s phenomenal nitro blonde coffee stout Naughty Sauce (or any of its iterations) is pouring, get some!

The Good Beer Co. This sour specialist continues to fly under the radar but as great-word-of-mouth regarding this Santa Ana brewery spreads that won’t be the case for much longer. Their farmhouse Oro series is sure to beat the Summer heat but virtually any of Good’s wild offerings are sure to be great. You’ll be hard pressed to find better sours in SoCal.



Other Participating Breweries Acoustic Ales Brewing

AleSmith Brewing Company

All-American Ale Works

Anaheim Brewery

Artifex Brewing Company

Arts District Brewing Co.

Asylum

Backstreet Brewery

Barley Forge Brewing Co.

BarrelHouse Brewing Co.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

Black Plague Brewing

Boomtown Brewery

Bootlegger’s Brewery

Bruery Terreux

Burgeon Beer Company

Chapman Crafted Beer Co.

Cismontane Brewing

Coachella Valley Brewing Company

Docent Brewing Co.

El Segundo Brewing Company

Evans Brewing Company

Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. Four Sons Brewing

Green Cheek Beer Co.

Gunwhale Ales

Honey Pot Meadery

HenHouse Brewing Company

Heretic Brewing Company

Highland Park Brewery

Hoparazzi Brewing

Huntington Beach Beer Co.

Karl Strauss Brewing Company

Kern River Brewing Co.

Knee Deep Brewing

Laguna Beach Beer Co.

Left Coast Brewing

Legends Beer

Lost Winds Brewing Company

Mason Ale Works

Mike Hess Brewing

Mikeller Brewing SD

Mother Earth Brew Co.

Mraz Brewing Company

Network Brewery

Noble Ale Works

Phantom Ales

Pizza Port San Clemente

RIIP Beer Co.

Ritual Brewing Co.

Santa Ana River Brewing

Scholb Premium Ales

Skyland Ale Works

Societe Brewing Company

Stereo Brewing

Taps Fish House & Brewery

The Bruery

The Good Beer Co.

Third Window Brewing Co.

Three Weavers Brewing Company

Topa Topa Brewing Co.

Tustin Brewing Co.

Unsung Brewing Company

Urban Family Brewing Company

Article by David Klein.