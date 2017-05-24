Gas Prices Rise For 12th Consecutive Day

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — For the 12th consecutive day, the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose.
The price has increased four-tenths of a cent to $3.067.
According to statistics from AAA and Oil Price Information Service, the average price has risen 6.4 cents over the past 12 days.
That makes it four cents more than one week ago, 1.9 cents higher than one month ago, 23.7 cents more than one year ago, and 24.9 cents above what it was at the beginning of the year.