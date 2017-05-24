Gas Prices Rise For 12th Consecutive Day

May 24, 2017 10:16 AM
Filed Under: Gas

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — For the 12th consecutive day, the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose.

The price has increased four-tenths of a cent to $3.067.

According to statistics from AAA and Oil Price Information Service, the average price has risen 6.4 cents over the past 12 days.

That makes it four cents more than one week ago, 1.9 cents higher than one month ago, 23.7 cents more than one year ago, and 24.9 cents above what it was at the beginning of the year.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch