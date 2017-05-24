Motorist Fatally Struck By Gunfire While Driving In Westmont Area

May 24, 2017 10:41 PM
Filed Under: Adult Male, Driver, fatal, Shooting Westmont

WESTMONT (CBSLA.com)  —  Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting of a motorist in the Westmont section.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau Detectives were dispatched to  the intersection of Imperial Highway and Western Avenue just after 6 p.m.

When officials arrived on scene, they found an adult male shot in his vehicle.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch