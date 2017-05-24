Motorist Fatally Struck By Gunfire While Driving In Westmont Area

WESTMONT (CBSLA.com) — Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting of a motorist in the Westmont section.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau Detectives were dispatched to the intersection of Imperial Highway and Western Avenue just after 6 p.m.
When officials arrived on scene, they found an adult male shot in his vehicle.
The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
One Comment