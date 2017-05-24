Lawyers: Playboy Playmate Hoping For Plea Deal In Nude Snap Case

May 24, 2017 10:40 AM
Filed Under: Dani Mathers, Playboy Model, Snapchat

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Playboy centerfold who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media mocking the woman’s body has appeared for the first time in court to resolve a criminal charge.

Lawyers for Dani Mathers met with a prosecutor in a judge’s chambers Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The 2015 Playmate of the Year faces a misdemeanor charge of invasion of privacy for posting the photo on Snapchat with a caption saying she couldn’t “unsee” the image.

Defense attorney Dana Cole says he hopes to work out a deal in which Mathers would plead guilty and perform community service on a highway crew.

Rob Wilcox, a spokesman for the Los Angeles city attorney, says no plea deal has been offered.

