74-Year-Old Rabbi Attacked While Walking In Fairfax District

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A 74-year-old rabbi was attacked as he walked to morning prayers, and police are asking for help Tuesday to find the man behind the attack.
The beating – which was captured on security video – happened at about 8:40 a.m. Monday on Oakwood Avenue, west of La Brea Avenue, Los Angeles police Officer Drake Madison.
The attack is not being investigated as a hate crime. “We believe it was a random act of violence,” Madison said.
Security video shows the victim being punched repeatedly and falling to the ground.
The suspect, believed to be a transient, was described only as a white man in his 40s.
The rabbi, whose name was withheld, was treated at the scene but did not require hospitalization.
Anyone with information about the attack can call (877) LAPD-247.
