Security Tightened At LA Music, Concert Venues After Manchester Bombing

INGLEWOOD (CBSLA.com) — Security is being ramped up at the Forum in Inglewood, where Chris Brown and 50 Cent will perform Tuesday night, in the wake of a bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.
Employees have confirmed that security is being tightened for Tuesday night’s sold-out concert at the Forum, which holds 17,000 people.
Monday night’s attack killed 22 people, and injured 59 others. At least one person is in custody in connection with the attack, 23-year-old Salman Abedi, but police say the actual bomber was killed in the attack. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the bombing.
Eighteen-year-old Georgina Callendar was the first victim identified by authorities.
The LAPD says there is no credible threat to public venues, but security is being tightened as a precaution.