Family Asks For Help After Mother Killed In Crosswalk On Golf Cart

WALNUT (CBSLA.com) — Fifty-nine year old Lisa Park was on her way to play a round of golf at the Royal Vista Golf Course in Walnut Sunday afternoon when police say a driver in a tan sedan struck and killed her in her golf cart inside the crosswalk on Colima Road. Her husband who was a short distance behind ran to help, but it was too late.
Jessica Park says her mom rode a golf cart across that street countless times. She was always careful to wait for a green light.
Park says her mom worked long days at her sandwich shop in Irvine and always put her family’s needs above her own. She never got to say goodbye.
“I wish I could have told her, I love you thank you.” Park said.
Park and her family are asking the driver to do the right thing and come forward.
If you have any information please contact the CHP.