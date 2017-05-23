Families Of LA Hit-And-Run Victims Seek Justice

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The number of people run down by suspected hit-and-run drivers in the Los Angeles area keeps going up and many of the drivers get away, the LAPD says..
On Tuesday families of the victims seeking justice in several unsolved cases pleaded for help at the LAPD’s 77th division.
The spike in hit-and-runs is the worst in South L.A. There have been a total of 2,150 incidents in the area, up 14 percent. There have been 11 fatal incidents in 2017 already. There were 5 in 2016. Fatals involving pedestrians is at 9 in 2017, there were three in 2016.
Wilma Ezerione’s sister was left for dead, she says. “The driver, from what I understand the witness said, they stopped. One got out and looked at her and people in that car were yelling at him to come back and go.”
A $50,000 reward is up for grabs for the information that will help police with any of the six unsolved cases in South L.A.