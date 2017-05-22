Pedestrian Hurt In South LA Collision That Sheared Hydrant

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – A pedestrian was injured when two vehicles collided in South Los Angeles Monday morning, shearing a fire hydrant in the process.
The collision occurred before 11:14 a.m. in the 5900 block of Vermont Avenue, the Los Angeles Fire Department reports.
A man who was walking nearby was “gravely” injured, according to LAFD. The victim may have been hurt by debris from the crash, LAFD said, although that was not confirmed.
At least two other people, including a driver, were evaluated at the scene for possible injuries.
The northbound lanes of Vermont Avenue were closed. Drivers were advised to avoid the area.
The circumstances of the crash were not immediately known.