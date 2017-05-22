No Known Threats To LA Following Manchester Attack, Police Say

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – In light of an apparent terrorist attack Monday on an arena in Manchester, England, following an Ariana Grande concert, the Los Angeles Police Department is monitoring the situation and assuring residents adequate resources are deployed in an effort to keep people and public spaces safe.

“We are aware of the incident that occurred over in Manchester, England and continue to monitor that (situation) here in the department,” Officer Mike Lopez of the LAPD’s Media Relations Section said.

As we continue to closely monitor the events unfolding in #Manchester, the thoughts & prayers of the #LAPD are w all who have been affected — Chief Charlie Beck (@LAPDChiefBeck) May 23, 2017

Lopez stressed that the department is not aware of any credible threat to the city or its public assembly venues, but is nonetheless ready to respond to anything that might arise.

“We are prepared with adequate resources for the citizens of Los Angeles and their safety,” he said.

The LAPD also released a statement. It read in part:

“While there is no nexus to Los Angeles, our Counter-Terrorism and Special Operations Bureau is closely monitoring the situation. The LAPD will continue taking necessary precautions at large venues and we encourage everyone to report any suspicious activity.”

Lopez added that the eyes and ears of residents are an invaluable resource in helping keep the community safe. He urged people to be vigilant and report anything that seems suspicious or even out of the ordinary, repeating the manta, “If you see something, say something.”

Meanwhile, Los Angeles International Airport told CBS2 there were no major changes to its security situation, but it was remaining on heightened alert.

Shortly after the attack, the State Department issued a tweet urging any American families attending the concert to reach out to relatives to let them know they got out safely. The statement also urged U.S. citizens in the U.K. to monitor local police and media for more information.

Incident in #Manchester UK. US citizens should heed guidance from local authorities and maintain security awareness. Follow @gmpolice pic.twitter.com/tUmKsUKfos — Travel – State Dept (@TravelGov) May 23, 2017

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti issued the following statement Monday.

“Los Angeles stands with the people of Manchester at this time of unthinkable anguish and loss. We send prayers for peace and comfort to the victims and their loved ones, Mayor Burnham, and all people touched by the tragedy in our Friendship City.”

According to Greater Manchester Police, 19 people are confirmed to have been killed and about 50 others injured in an explosion at the Manchester Arena, where Ariana Grande had performed. Two U.S. law enforcement sources confirmed to CBS News that the attack was likely conducted by a suicide bomber who traveled to the arena by the Tube.

“This is currently being treated as a terrorist incident until police know otherwise,” Manchester police announced on Twitter.

