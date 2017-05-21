Suspects At Large Following Drive-By Shooting Of Cyclist, Hit-And-Run In South LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Authorities believe a drive-by shooting of a cyclist that occurred mere blocks from a hit-and-run in South Los Angeles were related.
The first incident on Jefferson and Crenshaw boulevards unfolded just after 2 a.m. Sunday.
That’s where paramedics responded to treat a man who appeared to have been shot in the leg while riding his bicycle.
Police have classified the incident as a drive-by shooting, and indicate that someone driving by opened fire.
The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK. At last word, he was said to be in stable condition.
A few minutes later and mere blocks away, first responders were dispatched to Jefferson Boulevard and Arlington Avenue for a hit-and-run.
Police say the driver of the silver sedan struck a vehicle, but didn’t remain at the scene. Rather, police suspect that the person fled on foot.
Through the course of that investigation, police said they believe the driver is also suspected of being the shooter in the earlier drive-by shooting.
Investigators are searching for any information related to these two crimes, and indicate that they don’t have a good description of the suspects. They’re hoping someone comes forward with information.