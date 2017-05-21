McCarthy, Gonzalez Lead Dodgers Over Marlins

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brandon McCarthy retired his first 14 batters and allowed one run over six innings, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Miami Marlins 6-3 Sunday.

Adrian Gonzalez had three RBIs and his first three-hit game of the season for the Dodgers, who won three of four against Miami to open 10-game homestand. Gonzalez returned Friday after missing 12 games with a sore right elbow.

Yasmani Grandal had three hits, including a pair of doubles, for the Dodgers.

McCarthy (4-1) did not allow a hit until Derek Dietrich’s double. A.J. Ellis, playing in his first game in Los Angeles since the Dodgers traded him to Philadelphia last year, followed with a run-scoring single.

McCarthy, who missed most of the last two years while recovering from Tommy John surgery, allowed three hits. Dee Gordon doubled with one in the sixth and Christian Yelich walked before McCarthy retired Marcell Ozuna and Giancarlo Stanton on groundouts.

Four relievers finished a seven-hitter.

Vance Worley (0-1) made his Marlins debut and allowed three runs and six hits in four innings. The 29-year-old right–hander had been 2-5 with a 4.43 ERA in eight starts at Triple-A.

Gonzalez hit a two-run double in the first, and Joc Pederson homered for a 3-0 lead in the third. After Ellis’ single cut the gap, Gonzalez hit a run-scoring single in the fifth and the Dodgers made it 6-1 in the sixth when Brett Eibner, batting for McCarthy, hit a two-run single that deflected off the glove of Dietrich at third and into left field.

Ozuna singled in a run in the eighth, and Justin Bour homered off Kenley Jansen leading off the ninth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: OF Yasiel Puig (back) was held out of the starting lineup for the second straight day. He pinch hit in the eighth and struck out. … INF Logan Forsythe (toe, hamstring) is expected to return on Tuesday and play third base.

UP NEXT

Marlins: RHP Jose Urena (1-2) is to start Tuesday at Oakland.

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (7-2, 2.15 ERA) is slated to start Tuesday against St. Louis. He is 6-5 against the Cardinals in the regular season but 0-4 in the postseason.