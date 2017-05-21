Video Goes Viral After Capturing Sea Lion As It Yanks Little Girl From Dock, Into Water

May 21, 2017 8:54 AM

RICHMOND, B.C. (CBSLA.com) — A clip has gone viral after capturing a little girl being dragged by a sea lion from a dock and into the water in Canada, according to the Associated Press.

The incident, according to the wire service, unfolded Saturday in Richmond.

AP says that, in the clip, the little girl is seen sitting on the dock.

Moments later, she’s unexpectedly pulled into the water by the sea lion.

The crowd yelled, and a man jumped into the water to rescue the child.

She appeared unharmed.

The video, according to AP, was taken by Michael Fujiwara.

It has been posted to YouTube where it has been viewed more than 800,000 times in less than 24 hours.

