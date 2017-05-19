SUV Stacked High With Stolen Mail In Santa Clarita; 3 Suspects Arrested

SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA.com) – Deputies arrested two men and a woman after finding hundreds of items of stolen mail and packages in an SUV Thursday morning in Santa Clarita, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports.
The suspects are accused of raiding mailboxes throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.
The incident began at around 4:30 a.m. Thursday when deputies responded to a 911 call regarding two people who appeared to be removing mail from a community mailbox in the 24100 block of Newhall Ranch Road and placing it in a Chevrolet Tahoe.
Deputies came upon an SUV matching the description of the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on westbound Magic Mountain Parkway, near Interstate 5.
There were three people in the Tahoe. Deputies discovered the “entire cabin” of the vehicle stacked so high with mail that it took them several minutes to find the third suspect, who was lying on the floor of the vehicle, LASD reports.
The three suspects were identified as 22-year-old Kieontay Williams, 27-year-old Breeona Scott and 23-year-old Timothy Brown, all from the San Fernando Valley. They face charges of grand theft and mail theft. At the time of his arrest, Williams was also on probation for identity theft.
The stolen mail and packages was addressed to various addresses in the Santa Clarita Valley, LASD said.
The sheriff’s department is investigating the case in conjunction with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.