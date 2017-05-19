Pets2Love: Misty

May 19, 2017 4:30 AM
STUDIO CITY (CBSLA.com) — Meet this week’s Pets2Love: Misty!

Misty (A1697931) is a 3-year-old female gray and white pit bull with three legs. She arrived at North Central Shelter with one of her back legs missing and was most likely amputated as a puppy due to an injury.

Despite being a tripod, Misty gets around very well! She is loving and gentle with everyone, including children, but would prefer to be the only pet in the home.

Misty is available for adoption at the North Central Shelter. To adopt, ask about shelter ID# A1697931 at  (213) 847-1416.

