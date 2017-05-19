Teenage Boy Killed By Out-Of-Control Car In Lancaster

LANCASTER (CBSLA.com) — A 15-year-old boy was killed by a car that had swerved to avoid cars that had stopped to allow the teen’s family to cross a street in Lancaster.
The boy was identified as Adrian Smith by his distraught mother.
“It flipped, it flipped and flipped and flipped on my baby,” Terri Smith cried.
The crash happened at 10 p.m. Thursday on Avenue L, just west of 32nd Street West, Los Angeles County sheriff’s Lt. Dan Nagelmann said. The family of four was crossing outside a crosswalk, and Adrian had gone ahead while the rest of his family waited on a median to cross Avenue L.
Two cars had stopped to allow the rest of the family to cross the street, and when another car coming up swerved to avoid the idling vehicles. It lost control, rolling over several times, taking out a fence and a wall and flipping onto the boy.
The boy and the driver, a man in his 30s, were taken to hospitals, where the boy was pronounced dead, Nagelmann said.
No other injuries were reported.
Investigators are trying to determine if drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.
