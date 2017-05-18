‘Credible’ Tip Leads To New Search In South Pasadena For Missing Boy

SOUTH PASADENA (CBSLA.com) — A “credible” tip has prompted authorities to launch another search at Arroyo Park in South Pasadena for evidence in the disappearance of a 5-year-old boy who has been missing since April 22.

With some of the 80 members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and South Pasadena Police Department on horseback, and others accompanied by search dogs, Arroyo Park, 800 Stoney Dr., and the surrounding area will be scoured for any evidence in the disappearance of Aramazd Andressian, Jr.

Thursday’s search will focus on the ravine and brush surrounding the park.

A "credible" tip led to the search today in park, Sheriff drone being used to look through brush that's not accessible by foot @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/guykbBwQX9 — JASMINE VIEL (@jasmineviel) May 18, 2017

The new search comes the day after Ana Estevez, Aramazd’s mother, made a tearful plea for help finding her son.

Authorities have been searching for the boy since April 22, efforts that have led to Orange County – where the boy was last seen at Disneyland – and Santa Barbara County, where he and his father, Aramazd Andressian, Sr., may have been spotted at Lake Cachuma Recreation Area.

Andressian was arrested April 22 on child endangerment charges after being found unconscious at South Pasadena’s Arroyo Seco Park. He could not tell authorities where his son was.

He was released from jail on April 25, and his home was searched three days later.

Andressian and Estevez have been involved in a contentious custody battle.

A reward from the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors for information that helps authorities locate the child was doubled Tuesday to $20,000.

Young Aramazd is white, 4 feet 1 and 55 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and plaid shorts and has a small mole on the bottom of his right shoulder.

