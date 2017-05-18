Opening Of Inglewood Stadium Pushed Back To 2020; Rains Blamed

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – The opening of a $2.6 billion stadium for the Rams and Chargers in Inglewood will be delayed a year due in part to unusually heavy rains, officials said Thursday.
The planned the 70,000-seat stadium and 300-acre entertainment district located on the site of the former Hollywood Park Racetrack will not open until 2020 after “rain fell during the mass excavation period of construction when no other work could proceed in wet conditions,” according to a statement issued by the Rams.
“As a result, we experienced significant delays and lost the better part of two months from
early January into the beginning of March,” the statement read.
The announcement comes nearly seven months after a groundbreaking ceremony for the project was held in November, and an estimated 6 million cubic yards of dirt already excavated by ground crews.
The delay means the Rams will continue playing at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and the Chargers will remain at the StubHub Center in Carson through the 2019 NFL season.
“Our focus is always on the fan experience,” said A.G. Spanos, president of business operations for the Chargers. “Our future home will be the best stadium in the NFL and deliver a transformational experience for our Chargers fans. If getting it right means pushing back the completion date, then I think the extra year is well worth it.”
