NBA Prospects Don’t Like Lonzo Ball’s Shoes, But Like The Idea

Ryan Mayer

You have probably heard about UCLA star and NBA draft prospect Lonzo Ball’s shoes, the ZO2’s. Released by his family owned Big Baller Brand, the shoes’ listing price is $495 and that price point was met with a heavy dose of criticism across the sports landscape. According to a story from Bleacher Report’s Brandon Sneed, several of Ball’s fellow future NBA rookies are among those who don’t really like the price of the shoes, or for that matter, the look of them. From the piece:

“Definitely not a good shoe,” Maryland guard Melo Trimble said bluntly before trying to soften his critique when he quickly added, “I mean, not a shoe that I like.” For most of the other rooks, the only way they’d wear the shoe is “if it was free, maybe,” said Frank Mason III, the Kansas guard who edged Ball for the Wooden Player of the Year award. Mason wouldn’t say whether he liked the way the shoe looked. “I just know it’s expensive, man,” he said. “That’s all I know.”

However, outside of the criticism of the price or the look, some players, like Duke’s Frank Jackson admitted that the way that the Ball’s are going about running their own brand is cool.

“A lot of people kind of hate on [Lonzo], but I think it’s cool what he’s doing.” He chuckled then shook his head. “To have your own shoes at 19 years old? I mean, that’s like every kid’s dream.”

The full piece is definitely worth a read as multiple players and Suns coach Earl Watson gave their thoughts on the shoes and the Big Baller Brand in general. One thing is for sure with the Ball family: they’re doing things their way; for better or worse.