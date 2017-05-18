Man Wanted In Burbank, South Pasadena Bank Robberies

BURBANK (CBSLA.com) – Authorities are searching for a man who robbed two banks within the span of an hour in Burbank and South Pasadena late Monday afternoon.
According to Burbank police, the first robbery took place at about 4:20 p.m. at a U.S. Bank branch located at 1750 West Olive Ave. The suspect approached a teller with a note demanding cash. In the note, the suspect threatened to harm people in the bank if his demands were not met, police said.
The teller complied, and after receiving cash, the suspect left the bank and possibly drove away in a Ford Flex, police said.
About 45 minutes later, a man matching the description of the Burbank suspect entered a Wells Fargo branch located at 1000 Fair Oaks Ave. in South Pasadena. He provided another demand note, received cash and fled, police said.
There were no injuries in either robbery. Police did not confirm how much cash was stolen.
Surveillance photos of the suspect have been released. Police described him as possibly Armenian, 5-foot-10 weighing 200 pounds. At the time of the robberies, he had facial hair and was wearing a gray baseball hat with a white stripe along the brim and aviator-style sunglasses.
He may be driving a black Ford Flex with a silver top, a moon roof and aluminum paneling on the tailgate.
Anyone with information on the suspect should call Burbank police at 818-238-3210, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.