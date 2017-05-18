Family Of Man Killed In Freak Accident On 14 Freeway Speaks Out

LANCASTER (CBSLA.com) — The family of a man killed Wednesday in a freak accident on the 14 Freeway is speaking out and remembering him as a caring father and grandfather.

“It’s so sad,” said Cecilia Begay of her husband of 35 years, Paul Begay. “I just don’t know what to say.”

She fought back tears and clung to pictures and memories of him as she recounted the life they shared together.

“We made so many plans,” she said. “He wanted to do this, and do that, and see his grand kids grow.”

Begay was on his way to his nursing job yesterday afternoon at Olive View Medical Center in Sylmar when police say a tire flew off a Cadillac and crashed into the windshield of the Hyundai he was driving. Begay was killed instantly.

“It was a freak accident. He didn’t suffer. The Lord took him before he could suffer. I guess he didn’t want him to [suffer]. so he took him home. And I know he is there. And he’s at peace. That’s what I comfort myself with,” Cecilia said.

Paul served in the Marine Corps then worked at the hospital for 25 years. Even though he drove an hour to and from work each day, he didn’t complain about his commute .The family says he always wanted to help people. He was the father of two and had two grandchildren.

“He was just always there for us. No matter what happened, he was always very encouraging. And just showed us unconditional love,” said his daughter Shannon Begay-Santellan.

His son-in-law says he helped everyone he could.

“To me he was my father, he was my dad. He really helped me out, he he helped me in my life path to be a batter person,” says Frank Santellan.

