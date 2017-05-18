Every Weekend Event You Need To Know About In L.A. – May 19

Great Horror Movie Nights
Old Griffith Park Zoo
Griffith Park
4730 Crystal Springs Dr.
Los Angeles, CA 90027
www.greathorrormovienight.com
There are quite a few unique movie-going experiences, but “Great Horror Movie Nights” is making a convincing argument in becoming the most thrilling of the bunch. If the old, non-functional zoo was an eerie enough in terms of ambiance, organizers have also enlisted the help of roaming monsters to add a bit of jolt to your evening at the theater. This Friday night, the John Carpenter classic Halloween will be screened. Guests are welcomed to bring their own picnic or patronize the snacks and refreshments on site. However, taking in a horror classic amongst the ruins of an abandoned zoo with roaming scare artists might make it difficult to reach for that popcorn.
East L.A. Comic Con
El Gallo Plaza
4545 East Cesar E Chavez Ave.
East Los Angeles, CA 90022
www.eastlacomiccon.com
The East LA Comic Con is the local-centric celebration of comic books and pop culture with a very specific focus. The brainchild of Nostalgic Books & Comics owner Peter J. Mellini, the event hadn’t event finished reaching the corners of the internet before the response began to swell. Balancing the greater picture of comic book and cosplay culture with an emphasis on those that contribute to the community locally, The East LA Comic-Con is yet another example of the kind of passion that allows this community to thrive so well. This DIY tangent to the conventions with bigger production and budgets, give fans an alternative to explore at a much more comfortable pace. With a host of vendors, collectors, and guest appearances, this is like to be the first of many gatherings this kind on the Eastside of Los Angeles.
KROQ Weenie Roast Y Fiesta
Stubhub Center
18400 S Avalon Blvd.
Carson, CA 90746
www.kroq.com
Ending its tenure down in Irvine last May, KROQ’s annual summer kickoff known as the Weenie Roast has moved to new digs in the South Bay’s StubHub Center. With the new location comes a line up that is indicative of the grand occasion. Outside of her appearance at Coachella, Lorde has remained elusive in Southern California. She will helm the headlining duties along with performances from the likes of Incubus, Imagine Dragons, Paramore, 311, Lana Del Rey, and the Davey Havok/No Doubt Rhythm section collective, Dreamcar. An important part of the Southern California live music tradition, there is always some kind of newsworthy happening that transpires during the fiesta and for those lucky enough to be there, there’s bragging rights. A religiously sold out event, most fans that experience it a first time always make their way back. Start checking Stubhub now. (The irony).
South Bay Beer & Wine Festival
Ernie Howlett Park
25851 Hawthorne Blvd,
Rolling Hills Estates, CA 90274
www.sbbeerwinefest.com
The crux of this festival is very simple and something everyone can get behind. Celebrating great food, tasty drinks, and great company, there are over 80 exhibitors offering unlimited tastings of their product. Local breweries, regional wine retailers, and local eateries all convene on Ernie Howlett Park to help generate funds that go right back into their own neighborhoods. Driven entirely by volunteers from local Rotary clubs, the food and drink used to sell tickets means plenty of proceeds that benefit local charities that service the South Bay. Of course what is a party without some live entertainment, a detail that festival organizers did not leave out. Between the endless tantalizing options and some live tunes, you’d almost forget this party is all for a purpose.
Crafted Handmade Marketplace
The Port of Los Angeles
10, 112 E 22nd St.
San Pedro, CA 90731
(310) 732-1270
www.craftedportla.com
Doubling down on a commitment to local artisans, Crafted is one of the most gorgeous communal spaces marketplaces in the Southland. Housing a rotating collection of vendors that range from home goods, fashion, décor, and everything in between, there are over 100 different artisans onsite some 52 weekends a year. The 1940’s era warehouse was completely restored adding an element of ambiance that makes this shopping experience unlike any other. In addition to the curated collection of handcrafts, there are always classes, demos, and performances that can turn a few hours at Crafted into a full afternoon. With the adjacent Brouwerij West and a roster of visiting food trucks, the hang out factor at Crafted ensures you don’t even need to shop if you don’t want to. However, you’re going to want to.