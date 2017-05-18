Every Weekend Event You Need To Know About In O.C. – May 19

With Cinco De Mayo well in the rearview, it’s officially graduation season and summer is just about here. Dig deep into some recreational activities this weekend and make an ordinary weekend memorable. There is plenty going on in Orange County this over the ext few days. Here is the quick reference list of some of the best options in the area.

Friday, May 19



See The “The History of Surf Clubs” Exhibition

www.surfingheritage.org Surfing Heritage Foundation110 Calle IglesiaSan Clemente, CA 92672(949) 388-0313 Surfing is less a sport than it is a culture in Southern California. With that culture comes some deep-seeded history that merits a bigger discussion in how that has contributed to the identity of the region. Down in San Clemente the Surfing Heritage Foundation continues to be a beacon of knowledge for those looking to get a grasp of just how integral surfing is here. Currently, the exhibition focuses on the surf clubs and how localism played an important role in how the culture of the sport developed. Southern California is ripe with museums and exhibits but this one examines a part of SoCal that few people are aware of.

Saturday, May 20



Attend The 8th Annual Tustin Lobsterfest

www.tustinlobsterfest.com Peppertree Park200 S. C St.Tustin, CA 92780 For the last eight years the city of Tustin has convened at Peppertree Park to throw a big party in an effort to raise funds for local charities. This community enrichment initiative has all the makings of a neighborhood fair only this one has a major bonus. Ticketholders for the Tustin Lobsterfest get to enjoy live music and local vendors, but they also get to dig into all you can eat whole lobster. This foodie dream is part gourmet dinner, part food challenge, as one lobster dinner would be indulgent enough, but this is unlimited. There will be plenty of bibs on hand.



23rd Annual Muckenthaler Motor Car Festival Hot Rods & Customs, Concours d’Elegance

www.themuck.org Muckenthaler Cultural Center1201 W. Malvern Ave.Fullerton, CA 92833(714) 738-6595 One of the longest running car shows in North Orange County, the Concours d’Elegance at the Muckenthaler is top tier in terms of its reverence for automotive culture. The cars showcased on the eight-acre footprint all meet a very stringent criteria that make this particular show more like an art exhibition. From hot rods to vintage automobiles that showcase early engineering, this is an invitation only show for those showcasing their prized possession. Judges are on hand to evaluate the best in show with an real emphasis on authenticity. Guests are encouraged to dress to the nines and enjoy the pomp and circumstance of a car show that lives up its name of elegance.

Sunday, May 21



Attend The O.C. Greek Fest

www.ocgreekfest.com St. John’s Church405 N. Dale St.Anaheim, CA 92801(714) 827-0181 Considering the cultural melting pot that is Southern California, there are always opportunities to become immersed in surrounding communities. An example of that wonderful diversity is the annual OC Greek Fest. This celebration of Greek music, art, food, and culture not only works to galvanize the Greek community but also works in highlighting the Greek heritage right in our backyard. For three days, traditional Greek music, food, fashion, and art fills the parking lot of St. John’s Church in Anaheim. Offering both a kids’ zone and a local marketplace, visitors can make an afternoon out of a visit to the festival, all while gaining an appreciation for Greek culture.





Tales of A Fourth Grade Nothing

www.grandcentralartcenter.com South Coast Repertory655 Town Center Dr.Costa Mesa, CA 92626(714)708-5555 The ever-popular series from author Judy Blume is currently in the thick of it’s run at the South Coast Repertory. Adapted for the stage by Bruce Mason and directed by Robin Larsen, this tale of sibling rivalry is not only a favorite among young adults but works as a show the entire family can enjoy. This particular adaptation was the only one approved by Blume herself. Reiterating the themes of family and positive self-identity, the tale of Peter, Fudge, and Dribble resonates well with people of all ages making this a show that is worth the price of admission.

Article by Ramon Gonzales.