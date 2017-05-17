LaVar Ball Says Son Lonzo Will Only Work Out For Lakers

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Tuesday night the Los Angeles Lakers earned the rights to the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

This was great news to Lonzo and his father LaVar Ball, who have publicly been outspoken about their desire to be a part of the Lakers’ organization.

LaVar told reporters after the lottery that “there’s no doubt in my mind whatsoever” when asked about the possibility of the Lakers taking his son with the second pick.

Lonzo’s father is so sold on his son donning the purple and gold that he says Lonzo will not work out for any other team.

“That’s all we working out for is the Lakers,” said LaVar. “Just the Lakers. There’s nobody else that we need to work out for.”

In an enthusiastic interview with CBS2, LaVar Ball said loud and clear that Lonzo will absolutely go to the Lakers.

“Only one person is ready for this,” LaVar said of playing for the Lakers. “That Ball boy!”

But if the Lakers decide to move their pick in an effort to get a superstar free agent like Jimmy Butler or Paul George, the Ball family might have to rethink their plan.