LAUSD Board Could See Major Shakeup With New Charter School Majority

May 17, 2017 6:32 AM
Filed Under: Charter Schools, Election Results, LAUSD, Los Angeles City Council

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Charter school proponents scored a win with two of their candidates winning seats on the Los Angeles Unified School District board, the nation’s second-largest school district.

LAUSD board president Steve Zimmer had topped a four-candidate field in the March primary, but was soundly defeated by teacher/attorney Nick Melvoin in Tuesday’s election. In District 6, Kelly Gonez, another charter-school-backed candidate, prevailed in a much tighter race over union-backed Imelda Padilla.

Gonez and Melvoin will join incumbents Monica Garcia and Ref Rodriguez to create a four-member majority of charter-school supporters on the board.

In other election results, Los Angeles City Councilman Gil Cedillo celebrating a re-election win over Joe Bray-Ali, whose campaign fizzled amid questions about previously posted internet comments. Monica Rodriguez, a former city Public Works commissioner, won the 7th Council District seat – which was vacated last year by Felipe Fuentes — over Karo Torossian.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch