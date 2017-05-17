Anti-Trump Activists Protest Outside GOP Lawmaker Ed Royce’s Office In Brea

BREA (CBSLA.com) — Dozens of protesters held a demonstration outside the Brea office of Congressman Ed Royce Wednesday night, demanding that he holds a townhall meeting to talk about the scandals that has rocked Donald Trump’s presidency.

The activists chanted: “No Trump! No Royce! No more Lies!” as they marched outside the Republican lawmaker’s office at 210 W. Birch Street.

Some of the protest signs read: “Cut Russian ties,” “Investigate Russia gate” and “Impeach Trump now.”

In a surprise move late Wednesday, the Justice Department named a special counsel, former FBI director, Robert Mueller, to take over the investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

The protestors said it’s the only solution for what they called a cover-up and wanted answers from Royce, Chairman of the U.S. House Committee on Foreign Affairs, about the sudden firing of former FBI director James Comey.

“I’m here because I want to hear the voice of Royce. He has refused to give us a townhall. He has refused to face us directly,” said Leonard Zivitz.

“We want Ed Royce to speak out about what is going on in the White House,” Leanne Hebert said.

Jeffrey Rosenblum said: “I’m frustrated. We’ve been out here protesting in front of Royce’s office for a number of weeks.”

Royce does offer meetings by phone. But protesters said that’s not enough.

CBS2’s Stacey Butler tried to contact Royce Wednesday night but received no response.

Earlier this week, 200 people showed up on the Rancho Palos Verdes Trump golf course and spelled out the word ‘resist.’