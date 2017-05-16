WOW Air To Start Offering Flights To Israel From LAX In September

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Icelandic low-cost carrier WOW Air announced Tuesday that it will begin offering flights to Israel’s Tel Aviv Ben Gurion Airport from eight U.S. cities, including Los Angeles, beginning Sept. 12.

One-way tickets went on sale Tuesday, with prices starting at $149 from Boston, New York, Baltimore, Pittsburgh and Chicago, and $199 from LAX, San Francisco and Miami.

“Visitors from all over the world continue to be attracted to the unique city of Tel Aviv, and we are honored to have the opportunity to offer travel from the United States in a more efficient way with the best possible prices,” said Skúli Mogensen, founder and CEO of WOW air.

The carrier will start out offering flights from North America to Israel four times a week. The route will be serviced with its Airbus fleet.

Flights from the east and west coasts will include connections in the capital of Reykjavik in Iceland. The length of the layover will be subject to change for the winter season flights.

Travelers can book the WOW Stopover, which includes a visit to Iceland for an unlimited amount of time, before heading on to destinations in Europe and beyond.

Israeli Minister of Tourism Yariv Levin said: “I’m confident the launching of this new historic route will significantly increase the number of tourists traveling to Israel from Iceland, Canada and the U.S., and will also contribute to the unprecedented trend of growth in the number of tourists visiting Israel over the last number of months.”

